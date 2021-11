A.J. SEARS

A.J. Sears Sr., 79, of Salvisa, husband of Verbena Lee Sears, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital.

Born Aug. 10, 1942, in Indianapolis, Indiana, he was the son of the late B.F. and Mary (Hahn) Sears.

He was a rural mail carrier for the US Civil Service and a self-employed farmer.