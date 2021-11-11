Weekender For Nov. 11 to 18: Schoolhouse Rock! At Ragged Edge And More!

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of “Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr!” begins its two-week run on Friday, Nov. 12, starting at 7 p.m.

Learn how conjunctions combine phrases and things (“Conjunction Junction”), the planets in the solar system (“Interplanet Janet”) and how a bill becomes a law (“I’m Just A Bill”). The musical, which is directed by Liz Meredith, is based on a series of 64 educational short films that ran on ABC for over three decades

“They took all of the Saturday morning shorts, they gathered them all together and turned it into a live stage musical,” explained Allan Barlow, managing director at Ragged Edge. “It’s going to be a very high energy and entertaining show.”

Barlow said all of your favorites, such as ” Three Is a Magic Number,” “The Shot Heard Round the World” and “Interjection!” will all be there.

“Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr!” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Friday, Nov. 12, through Sunday, Nov. 14, and Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 21. Friday and Saturday evening performances start at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Admission is $12. Season tickets are $50 For more information, call 859-734-2389 or visit www.raggededgetheatre.org.

Keep in mind that next week signals the traditional beginning of holiday season here in Mercer County, with the St. Andrew Christmas Bazaar and Silent Auction scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20. Old Fort Harrod State Park will host the annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, Nov. 20.

(All events are free unless stated otherwise.)

Veterans Day

Thursday, Nov. 11

• Veterans “Share Your Story” Chili Lunch at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). All branches of the Armed Forces will be recognized. Veterans are also encouraged to video tape an interview with Genealogy Librarian David Kirkpatrick. 859-734-3680 or www.mcplib.info.

• Live music by Andrea Gross at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Dueling Chopsticks. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Nov. 12

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Civil War Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn how the Civil War impacted Shakertown in the 1860s. Starts at 6 p.m. Prices: $15 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 6-12 and $5 for ages 5 and under. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Saturday, Nov. 13

• Dog trials at Triple Cross Cowboy Church (1250 Industry Road). Novice, pro novice, ranch, nursery and open classes both days, sun up ’til sundown. No cost to watch but donations will be accepted. 859-319-9304 or Facebook: Triple Cross Cowboy Church.

• Family Fun Day at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Admission includes all activities plus 50 percent off kids meals at the Trustees’ Table and 20 percent off kids merchandise in the Shops. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Civil War Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn how the Civil War impacted Shakertown in the 1860s. Starts at 6 p.m. Prices: $15 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 6-12 and $5 for ages 5 and under. Same contact info as above.

• Live music featuring Raise the Roof Band and Kathern Rogers and special guest Brian Powers at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Admission: $10. Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 5:45 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Lip Synch Battle at the Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Sunday, Nov. 14

• Dog trials at Triple Cross Cowboy Church (1250 Industry Road). Novice, pro novice, ranch, nursery and open both days, sun up ’til sundown. No cost to watch but donations will be accepted. 859-319-9304 or Facebook: Triple Cross Cowboy Church.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts at 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

• Open Mic Night featuring Blue Groove Jazz at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Thursday, Nov. 18

• Live music by D. Boone Pittman at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by the Combination. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.