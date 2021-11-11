Kick Off The Holiday Season At St. Andrew and Old Fort Harrod

St. Andrew Christmas Bazaar And Silent Auction And Open House At Old Fort Harrod

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The holiday kicks off next weekend with two events: the St. Andrew Catholic Church Christmas Bazaar and Silent Auction on Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20, and the Holiday Open House at Old Fort Harrod State Park on Saturday, Nov. 20.

St. Andrew is still seeking donations for the silent auction, which happens on Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The church is accepting handicrafts, themed gift baskets, baked goods and gift certificates for the auction, which will be held in person and online this year.

Auction Chairman Bill Huston said donations will be accepted until the day before the auction. Donations can be dropped off at the parish office. Huston said St. Andrew will hold the sit down meal this year, but due to to COVID-19, it will be carryout only. Diners can call in their order or place the order at the church. The craft market will be open, Huston said.

“We’ll have a full bakery ready to be sampled,” he said. “We look forward to seeing you out there.”

If you can’t make it to the bazaar, all items will be listed on St. Andrew’s Facebook page. Bidding starts Nov. 19 and ends Nov. 20. Bids will be taken online and in person.

Christmas Bazaar and Silent Auction at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1125 Danville Road). Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the St. Andrew Facebook page, visit their website at harrodsburgcatholic.com or call 859-734-4270.

Over at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street), it’s a holiday by lantern light at the Holiday Open House on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy the free cookies and hot chocolate and get a jump on your holiday gift buying with discounted merchandise at the gift shop including books, handmade crafts and other unique items.

Holiday Open House at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street) on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information, call 859-734-3314 or visit parks.ky.gov/harrodsburg/parks/historic/old-fort-harrod-state-park. or visit their Facebook page.