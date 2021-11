JACK LEE MILLER

Jack Lee Miller, 77, of Salvisa, the husband of Lucille Schott Miller, died Monday, Nov, 8, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell James B Haggin Hospital.

Born Aug. 8, 1944, in Sturgis, Michigan, he was the son of the late Mary Miller Witham.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a retired apartment and RV manager and an avid fisherman.