David Aaron Butler, 76, husband of Denise Campbell Butler, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at home.

Born Nov. 14, 1944, in Sanford, Florida, he was the son of the late John Frank and Margaret Starling Butler.

He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a Purple Heart recipient, a member of the American Legion and had retired as a regional manager for Swisher International Tobacco Company.