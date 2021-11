CURT RANSDELL

Arthur C. “Curt” Ransdell, 64, of Harrodsburg, husband of Cynthia Perrin Ransdell, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at his home.

Born May 7, 1957, in Ft. Chaffee, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Curtis and Anita (Isham) Ransdell.

He was a farmer and an elder of the Mt. Pleasant Church, where he was the longest attending member.