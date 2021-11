CHRISTOPHER RIBBING

Christopher Matthew Ribbing, 49, of Harrodsburg, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at his home.

Born Dec. 24, 1971, in Atlanta, Georgia, he was the son of the late James Victor Ribbing and Maureen Alyse (Pope) Rader.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a direct care counselor for the Sunrise Children’s Services.