BRONSON YEAST

Bronson Yeast, 84, of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the Thomson Hood V.A. Center in Wilmore.

Born Nov. 24, 1936, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Hugh and Virginia (Lawson) Yeast.

He retired from Trane Manufacturing as transportation manager and attended the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.