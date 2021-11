ANNELLE COLLIER

Annelle Collier, 92, widow of Evans Collier, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Harrodsburg.

Born Feb. 7, 1929, in Boyle County, she was the daughter of the late Rupert “Jack” and Evelyn Dean Roney.

She was retired seamstress for Cricketeer, was a member and Sunday School teacher at the Bethel No. 1 Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a 25-year member of the Energizers exercise group.