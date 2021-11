TRAVIS BROWN

Travis Brown, 42, of Somerset, life partner of Stephanie, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born June 28, 1979, in Pulaski County, he was the son of Dwight Brown and Betty Burton Fritz.

He was an industrial maintenance technician for Jim Beam in Frankfort and was a member of the Carpenter’s Christian Church.