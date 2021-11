TONY RUSSELL

Tony Russell, 61, husband of Kyongyi Russell, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at his residence.

Born June 30, 1960, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late John Shelby and Virginia Joy Sims Russell.

He was a rebuild manager at Honeywell Intelligrated and had worked as a robotic engineer at ABB in Auburn Hills, Michigan, was a lifelong member of Burgin Christian Church and also attended Seven Hills Church in Florence.