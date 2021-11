SHELBY LANHAM

Shelby Dean Lanham, 83, widow of Leroy Dean and Billy Lanham, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

Born April 10, 1938, in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert and Oneida Cooksey Gabhart.

She was a retired teacher, the owner of the Dean’s Grocery and a member of the Red Hat Society and the Eller’s Memorial Baptist Church.