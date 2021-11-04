PAULA MOORE

Paula Kay Moore, 85, of Harrodsburg, widow of Dr. Bacon R. Moore III, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell-James B. Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg.

Born May 24, 1936, in Boyd County, she was the daughter of the late Paul K. Wolfford and the late Cora (Garnett) Moore Wolfford.

She was a member of the Harrodsburg Community Church and a homemaker.

Survivors include: two sons, Bacon R. “Roc” (Mona) Moore IV and Paul Wolfford (Donna) Moore, both of Harrodsburg; one sister, Jill Wolfford Buckson of Harrodsburg; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Harrodsburg Community Church with Terry Morrison officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Harrodsburg Community Church, 1501 Danville Road, Harrodsburg, KY 40330, or to the Christian Life Center, 108 S. Main St., Harrodsburg, KY 40330.

Arrangements by Ransdell Funeral Chapel.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.

Paid Obit.