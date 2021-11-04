MAUREEN HEISE

Maureen A. Heise, 73, of Harrodsburg, wife of Dale Heise, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Feb. 7, 1948, in South Hampton, England, she was the daughter of the late Alfred John and Doris Margaret Jones Turner.

She was a member at the Carpenter’s Christian Church, active in Dolls of Hope and the quilt ministry, and was also a member of the Wilderness Trace Quilt Guild.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one daughter, Anne (Kevin) Heise of Garrard County; three sons, Samuel (Kim) Brown and Tony (Erica) Brown, both of Harrodsburg, and Brian (Georgia) Heise of Frankfort; two sisters, Margret Goss and Jacqueline Goodship, both of England; five brothers, Richard John Turner, David Roy Turner, Raymond Charles Turner, Michael Turner and Nigel Turner, all of England; six grandchildren, Cheyenne Nicole (Stephen Wayne) Bryant, Samuel Colton (Kyleigh Coy) Brown, Kelly Todd, Dakota Heise, Carla Honshul and Kaylee Honshul; and three great-grandchildren, Dallas Griffin, Houstyn Brown, and Emberlynn Honshul.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Michael Steven and Leonard John Brown, and one sister, Pauline Joyce Wallima.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel with Greg Warren officiating. Burial was in Spring Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Wayne Green, Mike Higgenbotham, David Johnson, Kevin Horn, Donovan Bast and Wayne Bryant.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Carpenter’s Christian Church, 1340 U.S. 127 Bypass, Harrodsburg, KY 40330.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.

