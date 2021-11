MABLE WATTS

Mable Lou Watts, 89, Harrodsburg, widow of Hanley Randolph Watts, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Sayre Christian Village in Lexington.

Born Oct. 22, 1932, in Lincoln County, she was the daughter of the late James and Della (Carey) Coffman.

She was a retired LPN for the Harrodsburg Health Care Center and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.