Chamber Opts Out Of Diamond Point

The Mercer County Chamber of Commerce will not be moving back into the Diamond Point Welcome Center.

“We’re looking to find a location in town to be a part of the main business district,” said Sam Carr, the interim president of the chamber’s board of directors.

The group moved out of their second story office at Diamond Point earlier this year due to concerns about a damp spot on the wall and their clientele and volunteers having to climb the stairs.

The Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission, which owns Diamond Point, hired a contractor who dried out the office and made the necessary repairs to stop the issue from recurring.

The tourist commission made the downstairs board room available to the chamber and the other tenants on the second floor if a visitor could not manage the stairs. The historical building is not compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Individuals with mobility challenges currently have no way to reach the second floor.

The tourist commission had previously agreed to install a chair lift, but in the lease agreement, the chamber asked them to make a good faith effort to install an elevator within the next five years.

Carr said several volunteers with the chamber could not climb the stairs to the office.