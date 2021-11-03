Burgin Hall Of Fame Induction Nov. 11

School District Honors Five In Ceremony

Burgin Independent School is inducting five individuals into their newly formed Burgin Hall of Fame on Thursday, Nov. 11, beginning at 7 p.m. The Hall of Fame is for individuals who exhibit exceptional service or performance while representing Burgin Independent Schools. These inductees – alumna Wendie Austin (1990), former superintendent Richard “Dick” Webb, alumnus Ishmael Taylor (2000), former superintendent Martha Collier and retired coach Don Irvine – have all done great things during their time at Burgin.

Burgin Independent School (440 East Main Street, Burgin) invites everyone to celebrate the achievements of Austin, Webb, Taylor, Collier and Irvine. Admission is one can good donation per person for the Burgin Family Resource Center.