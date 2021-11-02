Douglas Wins Senate Race In Mercer County

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Dr. Donald R. Douglas, a Republican from Nicholasville, has won Tuesday’s special election. Douglas, one of three people vying to replace the late Tom Buford in the state senate, collected 1,827 votes. That represents 71 percent of the 2,570 votes cast in Mercer County.

Helen Bukulmez, a Democrat from Paint Lick, collected 628 votes while Burgin City Councilman Sindicat “Sid” Dunn, who ran as a write-in candidate, collected 115 votes in Mercer County.

These are preliminary results taken from the cumulative report from Mercer County Clerk Chris Horn’s office. The results from the other counties within the 22nd Senate District—Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine and Washington—were not available when this article went live. If the results are officially confirmed, Douglas will serve out the rest of Buford’s term, which expires at the end of 2022.

Douglas is an anesthesiologist from Nicholasville. The 14th of 16 children in a family of sharecroppers, Douglas was born in a log cabin in western Kentucky, according to the Jessamine Journal.

The next regular session of the Kentucky General Assembly begins in January 2022.