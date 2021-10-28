Weekender For Oct. 28 – Nov. 4: A Monster Of A Halloween And More

Trick-Or-Treating Hours: Saturday, Oct. 30, From 6 To 10 P.M. In Harrodsburg, Burgin And Mercer County

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Trick-or-treating this year will be on Saturday, Oct. 30, starting at 6 p.m. in Harrodsburg, Burgin and all of Mercer County.

The Harrodsburg First Main Street Program will hold the Night of the Great Pumpkin on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 10 p.m. Local merchants, churches and agencies will hand out candy on Main Street. The Studio G Thriller Dancers will perform outside the Mercer County Judicial Center (224 South Main Street) at 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. They will perform at Olde Town Park (126 South Main Street) at 6:50 p.m. and at Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street) at 7:20 p.m. Pretty spry for a bunch of dead guys.

In addition, the Local Ice Cream Shop (322 East Office Street) will host the First Annual Boo Bash Costume Contest for newborns to children aged 12. The costume contests start at 6 p.m., with sign-ups starting at 5 p.m. Auto Kustoms will host Cruzing For Candy featuring classic cars and costumes as well as candy for the kids. That starts at 8 p.m. as well.

There is also the Halloween Bash at Harrodsburg Police Department (1300 Louisville Road) with costume contests for ages birth to 12. One winning entry will be selected from each group. The bash starts at 5 p.m. Judging starts at 6 p.m. Entries for pumpkin carving and pumpkin painting contests can be submitted Thursday, Oct. 28, and Friday, Oct. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1-3:30 p.m. First and second prizes will be awarded.

Both local corn mazes are still open. Daynabrook Greenhouse (135 Dunn Lane) is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Activities include wagon rides, petting zoo, corn maze, playgrounds, bounce houses, pedal cars and a complimentary pumpkin from the pumpkin patch. On Sunday, Oct. 31, they will hand out treat bags to trick-or-treaters at the pumpkin patch from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 3 and up. Concessions, zip line and fall decorations are available for additional cost. For more information, call 859-734-7863 or visit their Facebook page.

Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage Mayo Road) is open Wednesdays to Sundays through Halloween. Admission is $10, including the pumpkin of your choice, the 10 acre corn maze, wagon rides, critter petting, zip track and more. The Field of Horror opens on Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30, starting around 7:30 p.m.Admission is $10. For more information, visit www.devinescornmaze.com or 859-613-5066.

In addition, there will be events in Burgin, Salvisa and all over Mercer County. It’s one monster of a Halloween.

(All events are free unless stated otherwise.)

Thursday, Oct. 28

• Halloween costume contest at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Features live music by Nick & Tony and Food by Piggin’ Out. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) Registration for costume contest starts 7:30 p.m. Prizes: $50 gift card for first place and $25 gift card for second place. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Haunted Frontier at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Starting at dark to 10 p.m. Admission: $5. 859-734-3314.

Friday, Oct. 29

• Halloween Hammer In (200 East Main Street, Burgin). Watch talented artisans, meet Forged in Fire contestants, food trucks, face painting and scholarship auction for Burgin Independent Schools. Hosted by Blacksmiths of Kentucky. Starts 5 p.m. Facebook: City of Burgin.

• Spirit Stroll at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by adult Two tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Admission: $10, $5 for annual passholders. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Burgin Independent School Fall Festival (440 East Main Street, Burgin). Games, food booths, Haunted Hallway. The event has been moved indoors due to weather. Masks required inside building unless eating and drinking in cafeteria. burginschool.com or 859-748-5282.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Art Mize at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Haunted Frontier at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street) returns. Starting at dark to 10 p.m. 859-734-3314.

• Trick or Treat Trivia at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Saturday, Oct. 30

• Kiwanis Halloween 5K Run/Walk at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 9:30 a.m. Check-in 8:30 a.m Participants encouraged to dress for costume contest, with additional awards for top male and female runners by age groups. 859-319-2991 or Facebook: Harrodsburg Kiwanis.

• Wizard Chase at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). One mile fun run for kids starts 10 a.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Fish Fry at West Lane Park (345 West Lane). Menu includes fish dinner, fish sandwich, hot dogs and chili dogs with drink. Starts 11 a.m. Proceeds benefit West Lane Park Board. harrodsburgcity.org/parks or 859-734-3176.

• Camp-O-Ween at Cummins Ferry RV Park (2558 Cummins Ferry Road Salvisa). Starts at 1 p.m. with pumpkin picking and painting at the pavilion, costume parade at 4 p.m. and trick-or-treating at 6 p.m. For paid campers. 859-865-2003.

• BOO! Cruise at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Ride on the Kentucky River in a real old-timey riverboat and enjoy costume contest, games, spooky stories and enjoy light refreshments. Cruises at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Adult supervision required. Prices: $15 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 6-12 and $5 for ages 5 and under. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Halloween Costume Party at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Dance and disco. food and drinks. Starts 4 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

• Halloween Bash at Harrodsburg Police Department (1300 Louisville Road). Costume contests for ages birth to 2, 3-5, 6-9 and 10-12. One winning entry will be selected from each group. Starting at 5 p.m. Judging starts at 6 p.m. 859-734-5120.

• Spirit Stroll at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by an adult Two tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Admission: $10, $5 for annual passholders. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Night of the Great Pumpkin (Main Street, Harrodsburg). Local merchants, churches and agencies hand out candy starting at 6 p.m. Performances by the Thriller Dancers at Mercer County Judicial Center, Olde Town Park and Chiles Street. Downtown Harrodsburg.com or 859-734-6811.

• First Annual Boo Bash Costume Contest at the Local Ice Cream Shop (322 East Office Street). For newborns to age 12 with first and second place winners and pet contest start at 6 p.m. Sign-ups start 5 p.m. Facebook: The Local Boo Bash.

• Cruzing For Candy at Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street) features classic cars and costumes as well as candy for the kids. 6-10 p.m. Facebook: Auto Kustoms or 859-605-6388.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Warren Byron at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501

Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org. Last music on the lawn of 2021.

• Live music featuring Caleb Brown with a tribute to Elvis along with Jeremy Edwards, William Marshall and Mike Forbis at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Haunted Frontier at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Starting at dark to 10 p.m. Admission: $5. 859-734-3314.

• Halloween Hammer In (200 East Main Street, Burgin). Watch talented artisans, meet Forged in Fire contestants, food trucks, face painting and scholarship auction for Burgin Independent Schools. Hosted by the Blacksmiths of Kentucky. Starts 8 p.m. Facebook: City of Burgin.

• Halloween Party featuring live music by LBP Country, food, drink and costumes at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). 8 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The

Vault.

Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31

• Kendyl and Friends Special Needs Trunk or Treat at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road). Live music, food and drinks, face painting, Studio G Thriller Dancers and more. Starts 4 p.m. 859-325-6075 or Facebook: Kendyl and Friends Foundation.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts at 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Trunk or Treat at the Carpenter’s Christian Church (1340 Bypass). Candy, inflatables, food, games and a photo booth. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-0670 or Facebook: Carpenter’s Christian.

• Haunted Frontier at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Starting at dark to 10 p.m. Admission: $5. 859-734-3314.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

• Wine tasting featuring live music by Mark and Sam at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 6 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Thursday, Nov. 4

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.