NANCY COX

Nancy Cox, 84, of Harrodsburg, wife of Renny Cox, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Sept. 15, 1937, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Jasper Clark and Edna Mae Searcy Driskell.

She was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.