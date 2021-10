JUANITA FARTHING

Juanita Bernice Tindall Farthing, 97, widow of David Farthing, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Born Dec. 17, 1923, in Glensboro, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Ocie Milburn Tindall.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Mayo Christian Church.