JACKIE RILEY

Jackie Eugene Riley, 80, widower of Florence Watts Riley, died Oct. 15, 2021, at the Danville Center for Health and Rehab in Danville.

Born Aug. 26, 1941, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Roy D. and Melva Lee Munday Riley.

He was a member of Shawnee Run Baptist Church and a retired Kentucky Utilities employee.