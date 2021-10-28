HUGH BULLOCK

Hugh Bullock, 74, of Harrodsburg, husband of Lana Catlett Keebortz, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born Jan. 1, 1947, in Atlanta, Georgia, he was the son of the late Harris and Jean Hill Bradley Bullock.

He was an elder at Bethel No. 1 Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Georgia, the Rocky Mt. Elk Foundation, Kentucky Bow Hunter Organization, NRA, Eagle Scouts and Kentucky Traditional Bow Association.