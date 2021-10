DAVID QUINN

David Castleman Quinn III, 73, of Harrodsburg, husband of Linda Faye (Garrett) Quinn, died on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Dec. 2, 1947, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late David Castleman Quinn Jr. and Mary Rose (Mattingly) Quinn.

He was a 1966 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, retired as the Mercer County animal control officer and was a member of the Living Water Church.