BOBBY BURCHETT

Bobby Gene Burchett, 83, of Harrodsburg, husband of Betty (Bugg) Burchett, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital in Harrodsburg.

Born Dec. 3, 1937, in Mitchellsburg, he was the son of the late Clarence and Annie (Sandbrooks) Burchett.

He was a certified welder for Hayslett Mechanical Contractors, was a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge No. 28 in Danville, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star-Harrodsburg Chapter, a member of the Oleika Shriners Club in Lexington and a member of the Benton Baptist Church.