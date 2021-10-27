Fiscal Court OKs Jail Pay Raise

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Fiscal Court has approved salary increases at the Boyle County Detention Center.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, the magistrates unanimously approved a $1.50 an hour across the board raise to help BCDC retain and attract new hires.

Boyle County Jailer Brian Wofford, whose salary is set by the state, will not receive a raise.

Officials from both Mercer and Boyle Counties have been discussing how to alleviate staffing issues at BCDC, which is currently down by eight employees.

Magistrates Wayne Jackson and Dennis Holiday, who serve on the finance and jail committees, and Judge-Executive Milward Dedman met with Boyle officials Monday.

While Mercer officials had questioned the wisdom of instituting a raise so soon after approving a new budget for BCDC, they’ve acknowledged the impact the staffing crisis could have on jail operations.

Last month, County Attorney Ted Dean said the jail will not be able to remain open if it doesn’t have enough staffing.

“If we can’t man all our posts in the manner the Department of Corrections requires us to do, we’re not going to be able to operate,” Dean said last month.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Judge Dedman said money for the pay increase is in the current budget.

Magistrate Jackson moved to approve the pay increase, with Magistrate Holiday seconding. The motion passed unanimously.

Tire Amnesty Oct. 28-Oct. 30 At Transfer Station

Mercer County will hold tire collection days at the transfer station located at 892 Moberly Road. Tires-from farm machinery, bicycles, motorcycles, go-carts, ATVs, tractors, trucks and passenger vehicles-will be accepted on Thursday, Oct. 28, and Friday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Tire disposal is free. Any Kentucky resident is eligible to participate. Tire retailers, salvage yards and recycling businesses cannot participate. The tire amnesty is sponsored by the Kentucky Division of Waste Management.

For more information, call Eva Heath at 859-734-6340 or Todd Palmer at 859-613-4223.