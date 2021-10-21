WILLIAM RANSDELL

William “Bill” Earl Ransdell, 72, of Salvisa, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at his home in Largo, Florida.

Born June 2, 1949, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Herbert and Naomi (Honerkamp) Ransdell.

He was a member of the Ebenezer Church of Christ, was a graduate of Mercer County High School and the University of Kentucky, was named a Kentucky Star Farmer, had earned the American Farmer Degree, and was a Kentucky Colonel.

Survivors include: two daughters, Jennifer (Mark) Miller of Salvisa and Libby (Shari) Ransdell of Melbourne, Florida; one sister, Vicki (Bobby) Walters of Texas; mother of his children, Jane Morris Ransdell; two grandchildren, Jordan Helton of Largo, Florida, and John Mark (Amy Jo) Miller of Bagdad; and four great-grandchildren, John Luke Miller, Henry Miller, Everett Miller and Boone Miller.

Funeral services were held 3 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Ebenezer Cemetery with Terry Morrison officiating.

Memorial contributions are suggested to: Ebenezer Cemetery Fund, C/O Jim Dunn, 1472 Warwick Rd., Harrodsburg, KY 40330, or to the Kentucky Holstein Cattle Club Scholarship Fund C/O Jane Ransdell, 1376 Cummins Ferry Rd., Salvisa, KY 40330.

Arrangements by Ransdell Funeral Chapel.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.

