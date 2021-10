WILLIAM JONES

William Carter Jones, 78, of Harrodsburg, husband of Barbara Hagan Jones, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Aug. 15, 1943, in Lincoln County, he was the son of the late James G. and Anna Pearl McCormick Jones.

He was a farmer and a member at Second Street Christian Church.