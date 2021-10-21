RITA CERRATO

Rita was born in Mercer County, Kentucky, on Sept. 19, 1941, and passed away in her home with her husband, Richard, by her side on Oct. 1, 2021. Rita had been in the care of Haven Hospice for a very short time.

Rita spent her years at CH2MHILL Engineering Company. She started as a telephone operator and worked up to the specifications department. Rita had a working career of over 30 years when she retired.

Rita was predeceased by her mother and father, Elmore and Gladys (Crossfield) Dean; sisters Ina, Ima Jean, Donnis, Doris, Arlene, Maxine and Joyce; and brothers Oscar, Harold, Garnet, Lois and Robert.

Rita is survived by her husband of 32 years, Richard P. Cerrato Sr.; one daughter, Mary Elizabeth Cerrato; one son, Richard P. (Samantha) Cerrato Jr.; five grandchildren, Charles, Elizabeth and Peter Vanmiddlesworth and Emilia and Maxwell Cerrato; two sisters, Janice (I.C.) Phillips and Bruce Dunn.

Rita will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Services are under the care of the National Cremation society and will be conducted at Queen Of Peace Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2021.

Internment will be conducted immediately following the service in the Columbarium adjacent to the church.

Memorial contributions are suggested one’s favorite charity or Haven Hospice in Rita’s name.

Paid Obit