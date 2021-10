KRISTIN NOEL

Kristin Rae Sutter Noel, 45, of Harrodsburg, wife of Darrel Kent Noel, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Jan. 29, 1976, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of John William “Bill” and the late Judy (Lawson) Sutter.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Harrodsburg United Methodist Church.