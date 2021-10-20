Top 10 Finishes For Burgin, Mercer At Two X-Country Meets

The Mercer and Burgin cross country teams hit the course last week at the Central Kentucky Conference in Danville on Tuesday, and the Meet of Champions in Paris on Saturday.

At the Central Kentucky Conference, the Mercer boys team finished seventh with a team time of 1:47:08.46 with a time average of 21:25.70. Mercer’s Clayra Darnall finished sixth with a time of 21:41.09. Burgin’s boys team finished ninth with a team time of 1:53:09.74 with an average time of 22:37.95. Burgin girl’s finished sixth with a team time of 1:53:09.74 with an average time of 27:58.58.

At the Meet of Champions, the Mercer boys team finished sixth with a team time of 1:39:24.81 and team average time of 19:52.97. Mercer’s Clayra Darnell finished sixteenth overall with a time of 21:57.18. The Burgin, girls team finished seventh overall with a team time of 2:19:38.45 and average time of 27:55.69.