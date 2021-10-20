Titans Dominate Bearcats, 38-6

Samuel Warren

The Mercer County Titans football team (6-2) defeated the Henry County Wildcats (5-4) 38-6, Saturday, Oct. 16. The game was originally slated for Friday night, but weather pushed the game to Saturday.

The Titans opened up the game on defense and were able to force a turnover on downs at the Bearcats own 43 yard line with a big tackle in the back field on second down by Austin Cole and a crucial stop on fourth down by Lleyton Penn and Wyatt Sanford.

Mercer’s offense struggled out of the gate with an interception on a deep ball ending their first drive quickly. The Mercer defense did their job with an interception themselves three plays later by Cayden Devine. Devine has played four games this year and has had three interceptions.

The Titans had good field position after the turnover and started their offensive possession on the Bearcats 46 yard line. After a Brayden Dunn first down on the ground the Titans went to one of their favorite trick plays. Quarterback Trosper Buchanan tossed it to Thaddeus Mays who threw it to Riley Peavler down field for a 28 yard completion. This is the third time they have run the play this season and the first time they didn’t score a touchdown, but Riley Peavler did get Mercer to the four yard line. Dunn finished the drive the next play with a four yard rushing touchdown, 7-0. Jonah Lewis added the extra point, he was four for four on the night bringing his season total to 22 of 23.

Henry County had a holding penalty on their following offensive possession and couldn’t extend their drive as the Titan secondary locked them down. The Bearcats punt pinned Mercer back to their own 27 yard line. Dunn picked up a big chunk play with a 28 yard gain and Riley Peavler added another 11 yards off a screen pass. The Titans finished their 73 yard drive with ease as Dunn found the endzone again with a five yard rush, 14-0. Every play on their drive went for at least five yards, except one incompletion.

Mercer’s defense continued to punish Henry County with a sack from Tristen Tyler and Zeydan Jackson. Aaron Caton came up to make a big stop from his safety position to keep the Bearcats short of a first down and forced a punt. On the punt, the ball was snapped over the Bearcats punter’s head and he was able to collect it and get off a punt, but it only went 15 yards giving the Titans offense the ball at the 50 yard line.