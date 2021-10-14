SHANEENE DONOVAN By Harrodsburg Herald | October 14, 2021 | 0 SHANEENE DONOVAN SHANEENE DONOVAN Shaneene Karilyn Donovan, 38, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Born in 1983, she was the daughter of Rhonda Keeney of Danville. She was a graduate of Danville High School and an employee of Cliffview Recovery Center. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts SALVATORE PARADISE October 14, 2021 | No Comments » JUDY HURST October 14, 2021 | No Comments » WILLIAM COFFMAN October 14, 2021 | No Comments » CHESTER CRAIG October 14, 2021 | No Comments » DENNIS WORTHINGTON October 7, 2021 | No Comments »