SHANEENE DONOVAN

Shaneene Karilyn Donovan, 38, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Born in 1983, she was the daughter of Rhonda Keeney of Danville.

She was a graduate of Danville High School and an employee of Cliffview Recovery Center.

