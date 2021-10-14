Pumpkin Carving And More: Weekender For Oct. 14-21

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Editor’s Note: Please send any listing for upcoming Halloween events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.

We’re closing in on spook season and everyone is getting into the spirit.

The Mercer County Extension Office is hosting Family Pumpkin Fun on Monday, Oct. 18, starting at 6 p.m.

The free workshop will teach all about pumpkins from their history to their shapes, size and colors. Participants get to carve their own pumpkin.

Enrollment is limited to the first 15 people. RSVP at 1-859-734-4378.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is also getting into the swing of things. In addition to spirit strolls, they will host trick-or-treating on Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Activities include hayrides, live music, food and drink, bonfires and a selfie station costume contest.

The pricing is $5 for children aged 3 and up and free for children aged 2 and under. Tickets include entry into the event and admission for Shaker Village tours and exhibits. Participants ages 17 and under must be accompanied by a paid adult.

Both of the local corn mazes are open. Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage Mayo Road) is open Thursdays to Sundays through Halloween. Admission is $10, including the pumpkin of your choice, the 10 acre corn maze, wagon rides, critter petting, zip track and more. Check out www.devinescornmaze.com or call 859-613-5066 for more information.

Daynabrook Greenhouse (135 Dunn Lane) is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Activities include wagon rides, petting zoo, corn maze, playgrounds, bounce houses, pedal cars and a complimentary pumpkin from the pumpkin patch. Admission is $10 for ages 3 and up. Concessions, zip line and fall decorations are available for additional cost. For more information, call 859-734-7863 or visit their Facebook page.

Everything is leading up to Halloween, with the Night of the Great Pumpkin on Main Street in Harrodsburg Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 10 p.m.

(All events are free unless stated otherwise.)

Thursday, Oct. 14

• Live music by Paul Kinser at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Smoked. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Oct. 15

• Music on the Lawn featuring Derek Spencer at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Spirit Stroll at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by an adult Two tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Admission: $10, $5 for annual passholders. Same contact info as above.

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Bingovia (bingo and trivia) at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Saturday, Oct. 16

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stable at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Spirit Stroll at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by an adult Two tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Admission: $10, $5 for annual passholders. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring the Barely Shaken String Band at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. Same contact info as above.

• Rajin Cajun Low Country Boil at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). $22 for the shrimp, crawfish and sausage along with corn and potatoes by Petty Boys Cajun. Starts 6 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Jarrod Stratton at 6:30 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Same contact info as above.

• Live music by James Foster at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). 7:30–10:30 p.m. 859-613-5669 or Facebook: Casa Grande.

• Live music at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree. No live music until Saturday, Oct. 21.

Sunday, Oct. 17



• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts at 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Monday, Oct. 18

• Family Pumpkin Fun at Mercer County Extension Office (1007 Lexington Road). Free workshop all about pumpkins from their history to their shapes, size and colors. Participants get to carve their own pumpkin. Enrollment limited to first 15 people. Monday, Oct. 18, 6-7:30 p.m. RSVP at 1-859-734-4378.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stables at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2-5 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, Oct. 21

• Live music by 190 Proof at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Chuckies BBQ. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.