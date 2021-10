JUDY HURST

Judy Hurst, 72, of Harrodsburg, wife of Ben Condit Hurst, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Harrodsburg Health & Rehab.

Born May 9, 1949, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late William Jennings and Bessie Opal (Smith) Bast.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing.