CHESTER CRAIG

Chester Ralph Craig Sr., 70, widower of Carol Lee Proctor Craig, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Oct. 13, 1950, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Oscar Marion and Ruby Eunice Hurst Craig.

He was a retired restaurant manager for the University of Kentucky Medical Center, attended Highland Baptist Church and was a former Mercer County volunteer firefighter.