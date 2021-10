The Mercer Cross Country team was on the road Saturday, Oct. 9, for the 6th annual

Somerset High School Invitational.

The runners faced muddy conditions on the track, but overall the boys team finished sixth with a team time of 1:47:09.57 and team average time of 21:25.92. Mercer’s Clayra Darnell finished seventh overall with a time of 22:13.8.

The runners, place, last name, first name, grade and time are listed below: