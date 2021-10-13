County Will Pay To Clean Roadsides

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Instead of complaining about litter on local roadways on Facebook, why not do something about it? Mercer County is looking to pay local organizations to help keep the county clean.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Mercer County Fiscal Court, the magistrates voted to resume paying local groups to pick up trash on county roads. The fiscal court approved paying $100 a mile. The money comes from litter abatement funding.

“We used to do this several years ago,” Judge-Executive Milward Dedman said. “I think it’s a good idea.”

Sheriff Ernie Kelty is warning people against handling discarded hypodermic needles they find.

“It’s sad but it’s a fact,” Sheriff Kelty said.

If they find a needle, Kelty said they can call the sheriff’s office, which has sharps containers.

Groups that want to participate can call the road department at 859-734-6340.

Mercer County will hold tire collection days at the transfer station located at 892 Moberly Road. Tires—from farm machinery, bicycles, motorcycles, go-carts, ATVs, tractors, trucks and passenger vehicles—will be accepted on Thursday, Oct. 28, and Friday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Tire disposal is free. Any Kentucky resident is eligible to participate. Tire retailers, salvage yards and recycling businesses cannot participate.

The tire amnesty is sponsored by the Kentucky Division of Waste Management. For more information, call Eva Heath at 859-734-6340 or Todd Palmer at 859-613-4223.

The county is also holding a surplus auction at road department, which is also located at 892 Moberly Road, on Saturday, Oct. 23, starting at 10 a.m.

Cleaning Up Harrodsburg

Harrodsburg’s cleanup week runs from Monday, Oct. 18, to Friday, Oct. 22.

According to a press release, Republic will be picking up common household goods too large to fit into a standard container, home appliances, oversize electronic devices and brush. Republic will not pick up hazardous or other items outside the guidelines such as chemicals, tires or car parts.

Each street will receive one pass. The limit is five items per household. Each item can weigh up to 75 pounds and can be no longer than four feet by four feet by five feet.

For more information, visit RepublicServices.com or call 1-859-263-2000.