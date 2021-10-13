Chiropractic School Ribbon Cutting At CU Harrodsburg On Friday, Oct. 15

Katie Neal

Contributing Writer

In January, Campbellsville University will introduce a new model of chiropractic education with the opening of its School of Chiropractic.

A ribbon cutting ceremony and community open house is scheduled for Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m. Additional details will be forthcoming.

With a recently completed state-of-the-art, 45,000-square-foot facility in Harrodsburg, the doctoral program will be the first in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the only one within a 300-mile radius, university officials say.

Even though chiropractors treat about 35 million Americans each year, there are relatively few options for students pursuing a Doctor of Chiropractic degree. When the doors open next year, the school in Harrodsburg will become the 20th nationally accredited, chiropractic doctoral graduate program in the country and only the fourth affiliated with a regionally accredited, liberal arts university.

“The School of Chiropractic represents a major milestone in the history of Campbellsville University as well as the Commonwealth of Kentucky. As the eighth school in the Campbellsville University system, it signals the institution’s continued commitment to develop distinctive professional training at the graduate level,” said Dr. H. Keith Spears, interim president of Campbellsville University.

“For more than 100 years, Campbellsville University has been committed to a mission in educational excellence. Now our Doctor of Chiropractic program will attract an entirely new group of students eager to practice integrative health care and promote overall well-being to Central Kentucky,” Spears said.

Campbellsville is now accepting applications for its first class of students at chiropractic.campbellsville.edu. Students who begin classes in January will be on track to graduate in 2025.