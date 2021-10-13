Anderson-Dean Park Board Looks For Community Assistance

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Anderson-Dean Community Park Board met Monday, Oct. 11, at noon to hear updates on the pool, issues with water at the soccer field and discuss improving communications with the public.

Board Chairman Mike Steele addressed negative comments posted on Facebook and challenged community members to become a part of the solution of improving the park.

“We have made a conscience effort to count every penny and improve the finances of the park, as well as the grounds. I have spent my time here cleaning up trash and I know other board members have as well,” said Steele. “We need people to tell us what the problems are and what needs to be fixed, not post it on Facebook. We need people to take ownership of their community park and not dump trash and tear things up.”