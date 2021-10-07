Weekender Oct. 7–14: KSR, Fall Brawl And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Editor’s Note: Please send any listing for upcoming Halloween events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.

The biggest event this week is the return of Kentucky Sports Radio to Mercer County. Matt Jones and crew will be at Lemon’s Mill Brewery on Friday, Oct. 8, with the show slated to begin at 10 a.m. It’s the first time KSR, the most popular sports radio program in the commonwealth, have been back to Mercer County since 2019.

There is also Fall Brawl demolition derby at Mercer County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 9, and Taco Cruz Day at Auto Kustoms.on Tuesday, Oct. 12, starting at 5 p.m.

Both of the local corn mazes are open. Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage Mayo Road) is open Thursdays to Sundays through Halloween. Admission is $10, including the pumpkin of your choice, the 10 acre corn maze, wagon rides, critter petting, zip track and more. Check out www.devinescornmaze.com or call 859-613-5066 for more information.

Daynabrook Greenhouse (135 Dunn Lane) is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Activities include wagon rides, petting zoo, corn maze, playgrounds, bounce houses, pedal cars and a complimentary pumpkin from the pumpkin patch. Admission is $10 for ages 3 and up. Concessions, zip line and fall decorations are available for additional cost. For more information, call 859-734-7863 or visit their Facebook page.

Everything is leading up to Halloween, with the Night of the Great Pumpkin on Main Street in Harrodsburg Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 10 p.m.

(All events are free unless stated otherwise.)

Thursday, Oct. 7

• Live music by Lisa Allen Foster at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Pig Out. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Oct. 8

• Kentucky Sports Radio at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts at 10 a.m. Celebrating the brewery’s fifth anniversary. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Music on the Lawn featuring the Chris Sullivan at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Spirit Stroll at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by an adult Two tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Admission: $10, $5 for annual passholders. Same contact info as above.

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Theme: ’70s and ’80s disco and dance at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Saturday, Oct. 9

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stable at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Spirit Stroll at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by an adult Two tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Admission: $10, $5 for annual passholders. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Jarrod Stratton at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 6:30 p.m. Same contact info as above.

• Fall Brawl at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Demolition derby featuring minis, youth class and quick build big cars. Cost: $15 per person, free for 10 and under. Starts 7 p.m. mercercofair.wpcomstaging.com/derby.

• Live music by Brothers from Different Mothers at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). 7:30–10:30 p.m. 859-613-5669 or Facebook: Casa Grande.

• Live music at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree . No auction or music until Oct. 21.

Rest of the Week

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Sunday, Oct. 10. Starts at 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stables at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2-5 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Taco Cruz Day at Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street). Car show, Tex Mex food from the Combination and lemonade from Your Main Squeeze. Tuesday, Oct. 12. Starts 5 p.m. Facebook: Taco Cruzday at Auto Kustoms.

• Live music by Paul Kinser at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Smoked. Thursday, Oct. 14. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.