WALTER JOHNSON

Walter P. Johnson, 61, of Harrrodsburg, husband of Phyllis Smith Johnson, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell-James B. Haggin Hospital.

Born Jan. 11, 1960, he was the son of the late Mahlon and Mildred (Bishop) Johnson.

He was retired and a member of the Church of Christ.