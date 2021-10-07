RICHARD TINGLE

Richard Tingle, 75, husband of Lana Cornish Tingle, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born June 23, 1946, in Washington County, he was the son of the late Jessie and Gillie Ann Sagracy Tingle.

He was a retired Hitachi receiving department forklift operator, was a charter member and captain of the Cornishville Fire Department, a member and former trustee of the Cornishville Baptist Church and coordinated the Cornishville 4th of July celebration.