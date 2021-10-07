DENNIS WORTHINGTON

Dennis Worthington, 60, of Harrodsburg, husband of Dena Holderman Worthington, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Dec.15, 1960, in Boyle County, he was the son of Jessie Lee (Anness) Worthington and the late Bobby Joe Worthington.

He was an entrepreneur, auctioneer and owner and operator of Five D’s Communications.

Survivors, in addition to his wife and mother include: two daughters, Deidre (John Martin) Warner and Devon (Mason) Ward of Harrodsburg; two sisters, Cathy (Keith) Cloud and Teresa (Scott) Bandura, all of Danville; one brother, Donnie (Debi) Worthington of Springfield; and six grandchildren, Ayden, Zoey, Shawn, Nick and Luke Warner and Bryson Ward.

He was preceded in death by one son, Dustin Dale Worthington.

Funeral services are today, Thursday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. at Ransdell Funeral Chapel with Terry Morrison and George Smith officiating. Burial is in Spring Hill Cemetery.

Visitation was 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.

Pallbearers are Josh Worthington, Jared Worthington, Hunter Adkisson, Kody Cloud, Brian Settles, Frankie Price, Chad Holderman and Chris Holderman. Honorary pallbearers are Kenny Hooper, Bryan Walker, Rig Dees, Chris Hill, Jackie Major, Ayden Warner, Bryson Ward, Jerry Smothers, Tanner Perry, Jayce Matherly and Christopher Cloud.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Dustin Worthington Memorial Fund, 436 Arrowhead Road, Harrodsburg, KY 40330.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.

Paid Obit