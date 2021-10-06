Lady Titans Fall To North Laurel Jaguars

Stacy Davis

Contributing Writer

The Mercer County Lady Titans (5-6) fell in a close road game, 4-3, against the North Laurel Lady Jaguars (2-9), Thursday, Sept. 30.

The Lady Titans started the game without senior Annie Pendygraft on the defensive line from a knee injury during the Anderson County game. Coach Josh Culver started McKinley Stagner in Pendygraft’s space and Lillie Travillian started defense to help out on the back line as well.

Mercer’s keeper Ryleigh Sipe made a couple of great saves early into the game while the Lady Titans struggled to get going early. The Lady Jaguars kept the ball on their end and took shots when they could.

With 26:23 on the clock, a handball in the box was whistled on the Lady Jaguars and senior Maddie Angel stepped up to take the free kick. Angel took a hard kick to the upper right corner and the Jaguar goalkeeper was unable to reach it, 1-0.