Becci Loomer Earns Blue Ribbons In International Dressage Show

April Ellis

Herald Staff

Mercer County native Becci Loomer recently won two championship classes in the international Western Dressage Association of America (WDAA) and second in another class to take home the freestyle division reserve championship.

Dressage—the French word for “training”—is about the balance and responsiveness of the horse. The horse and rider are judged on its ability to complete patterns.

Loomer has shown horses for several years before getting into dressage. When dressage trainer Marsha Hopp moved into the area, they hit it off. Hopp helped Loomer develop her skills.

“I really connected with her and couldn’t have done it without her. She is so knowledgeable,” said Loomer.

Loomer said one of the reason she loves dressage is because it is a discipline that can be built upon. “There is a level for everyone,” she said. You start at the bottom and can work your way up.”

After competing on her paint mare, Harmony, and doing well at the Kentucky Dressage Association, she was looking forward to all they could accomplish, but like so many other things, COVID-19 threatened to cut Loomer’s show season short. The WDAA decided the show could go on, virtually, that is.