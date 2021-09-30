Weekender For Sept. 30–Oct. 7: Oktoberfest And So Much More

Robert Moore

Are you looking forward to Oktoberfest? Do you like to play cornhole? Grab a friend and join the Oktoberfest Cornhole Tournament at CAFCA Cares Inc. (100 South Main Street) on Friday, Oct. 1.

It’s a double elimination tournament for two person teams, with the winning team collecting 15 percent of entry fees. It costs $20 to register and check in starts at 5 p.m., with the competition schedule to start at 6 p.m. Call 859-733-9241 or email harrodsburgfirst@gmail.com for more information.

Here’s the music line up. For more information, check out our Oktoberfest preview.

Friday, Oct. 1

• 5 p.m. Shane White and Company

• 6 p.m. Be Square

• 7:30 p.m. Brother Smith

• 9:30 p.m. NVRMND

Saturday, Oct. 2

• Noon. Mike Archer

• 1:15 p.m. Power Play

• 3:15 p.m. Conch Republic

• 5:15 p.m. Brother Maven

• 7:30 p.m. Bootsie and Funkabilly (with special guests)

• 9:30 p.m. Rock of Ages

Sunday, Oct. 3

• 1 p.m. Bluegrass Allstars

• 2 p.m. Vanguard

• 3:45 p.m. Five Below

For more information, visit oktoberfestharrodsburg.com or follow them on Facebook.

Even if Oktoberfest is not your cup of tea, there is still plenty to do this weekend. Daynabrook Greenhouse (135 Dunn Lane) is open daily for fall activities, including wagon rides, petting zoo, corn maze, playgrounds, bounce houses, pedal cars and a complimentary pumpkin from the pumpkin patch. Admission is $10 for ages 3 and up. Concessions, zip line and fall decorations are available at an additional cost.

Daynabrook is open daily, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-7863 or visit their Facebook page.

Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage Mayo Road) is open Thursdays to Sundays through Halloween. Admission is $10, including the pumpkin of your choice, the 10 acre corn maze, wagon rides, critter petting, zip track and more. Check out www.devinescornmaze.com or call 859-613-5066 for more information.

Next week, Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue) will celebrate their fifth anniversary by hosting Kentucky Sports Radio. KSR returns to Harrodsburg on Friday, Oct. 9, starting at 10 a.m. For more, call 859-325-6960 or visit the Lemons Mill Facebook page.

(All events are free unless stated otherwise.)

Thursday, Sept. 30

• Live music by Jimmy Ritchie at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Piggin’ Out. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Oct. 1

• Oktoberfest Cornhole Tournament at CAFCA Cares Inc. (100 South Main Street). Double elimination tournament for two person teams, winner gets 15 percent of entry fees. $20 registration fee. Check in at 5 p.m., competition starts at 6 p.m. 859-733-9241 or email harrodsburgfirst@gmail.com.

• Music on the Lawn featuring the Randy Kaplan at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• September Spirit Stroll at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington

Road). Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by an adult Two tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Admission: $10, $5 for annual passholders. Same contact info as above.

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Live music by Paul Kinzer (6-8 p.m.) and Ryan Raikes (8-10 p.m.) at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Saturday, Oct. 2

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stable at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Palisades Paddle at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Paddle beneath the Palisades as the leaves change color. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission: $10, $5 for annual passholders. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Pandora Pig Roast and Pot Luck featuring live music by LBP Country. 6-11 p.m. Pandora Marina (125 Pandora Drive). 859-748-9121 or Facebook: Pandora Marina.

• September Spirit Stroll at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by an adult Two tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Admission: $10, $5 for annual passholders. Same contact info as above.

• “Frankie Stein’s Halloween Extravaganza!” at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Halloween inspired murder mystery dinner theater show including a three-course meal at the Meadow View Barn. Sold out.

• Live music by Jonathan New (6-8 p.m.) and Stan & Zach(8-10 p.m.) at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Music on the Lawn featuring David Bates at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. Same contact info as above.

• McAfee Jamboree. Live music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. 163 Dunn Lane. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Live music by H30 at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). 7:30–10:30 p.m. 859-613-5669 or Facebook: Casa Grande.

Weekdays

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stables at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2-5 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

