Wanda Lee Turner Noel, 70, formerly of Harrodsburg and the widow of James Noel, died Sept. 18, 2021, in Owsley County.

Born Oct. 7, 1951, in Owsley County, she was the daughter of the late Dave and Evalee Raleigh Turner.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Morehead State University, was a former teacher and a member of the Baptist church.