TOM SAVAGE

William Thomas “Tom” Savage Jr., 79, widower of Virgie Coffman Savage, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born May 16, 1942, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late William Thomas and Effie Smith Savage Sr.

He was retired from the Mercer County Road Department, Hallmack and was a member of the Harrodsburg Church of God.