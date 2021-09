RITA JOHNSON

Rita Joan Evelyn Vaughn Johnson, 72, wife of Jesse Johnson, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Sept. 17, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Sally Weldon Vaughn.

She was a retired care giver and a former employee of the Mercer County Senior Citizens and a member of the Benton Baptist Church.